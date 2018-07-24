MISSOULA — Ronald Joseph Pagel, husband and father, forester and teacher, passed away on Thursday, July 19 at home in Missoula with his family.
Ron was born in Dickinson, North Dakota on Feb. 6, 1947 to Ralph and Jean Pagel. Known to his five younger siblings as Fritz, he spent his first years on the family farm in North Dakota before moving to Laurel. He learned to drive a tractor at the age of five and graduated from Laurel High School as an accomplished wrestler and Eagle Scout.
Ron continued his wrestling, studies, and exploration of the outdoors at the University of Montana. He earned a BS degree in education while testing speed limits on his motorcycle, and then pursued even higher speeds in the Navy Flight Program.
After completing flight training, he returned to Montana and married his college sweetheart, Adina Roys, on Aug. 15, 1970. He returned to the U of M to complete a Master of Forestry degree.
Ron spent his life in love with Montana’s wild flora and fauna. He taught Forestry at the Missoula Vocational Technical Center, then science at Big Sky High School. His firm and fair teaching impacted many “little darlings” (as he called challenging students) in those 35 years. He also worked with junior marksmen and was instrumental in creating a world-class silhouette rifle range at Deep Creek.
In retirement, he continued to walk the woods with his rifle, shotgun, or bow. He dedicated many fulfilling hours of study to the University of Montana Native Plant Gardens. He provided free coaching for Griz football from his recliner or pickup. He told and retold many stories. He enjoyed being a “Grandpa.”
In the last decade and days of his life, despite struggling with congestive heart failure, Ron’s humor, courage, and wisdom continued to grow.
He is survived by his wife, Adina; daughter Jenelle Scott (Ethan and children Oscar and Lily); son Gerald Nichols-Pagel (Jenna and daughter Tessa); son Matthew Pagel (Jeanne Bloom and daughter Helen); sister Patricia Fletcher (Bill); brothers Craig Pagel and David Pagel (Jessie); and sister Karen Daigh (Ray). He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Deborah Bell.
A Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, July 26 at 2 p.m. at Christ the King Parish. Father Jeff Fleming will be officiating.
Memorial gifts in memory of Ron may be made to the International Heart Institute of Montana, or the Herbarium-Division of Biological Sciences, University of Montana, Missoula, MT 59812.