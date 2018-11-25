MISSOULA — Ron was born in Missoula on Feb. 10, 1942, to Roy and Valarah Johnson following his sister Roberta and brother Larry. Three years later his brother Billy joined the family. He and Billy were inseparable, going to scary movies, traveling up to Glacier Park, attending the Lady Griz games, and taking weekly trips to the Treasure Chest to check out ‘train stuff’. Ron was the best brother any sibling could ask for.
Ron had a varied working history. In high school his first job was setting pins at a bowling alley. He graduated from Missoula County High School in 1960. While working towards an art degree at the University of Montana, he was the first photographer for the fledgling television station KMS0. He then worked at The Mercantile designing window displays. When time permitted, he created new slides for the art history class at UM.
On Christmas Day 1964, he married his childhood sweetheart, Margaret Friedl. (When he was five, he gave her her first kiss!) Two days later they went on their honeymoon to Spokane, Washington, with the original cast of Annabelle Broome, 22 students and two chaperones. (You see he had married the drama teacher at Sentinel High School.) They were going to perform for the children at the Shriners Hospital. Little did he know how many trips he would be chaperoning, sets and costumes he would be designing, soft drinks and bags of popcorn he would be selling at basketball and wrestling tourneys, not to mention all the slides and videos he would take of the school’s drama productions.
In the spring of 1967, Ron attempted to serve his country by enlisting in the Air Force Officer’s Candidate School but having had polio as a child, he was deemed 4F and denied the opportunity. In 1968 he and Margaret bought a Victorian house in an advanced state of deterioration. He lovingly restored it to its previous glory. In 2001 they discovered it was a Gibson House, designed by the same man as the County Courthouse and the oval at the University of Montana. In 2003 the house was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
In 1974, he established The Design Center. Ron's dream had come true: establishing the first high-end interior design practice in Missoula not associated with a furniture or paint store. He carried the finest lines of wallpapers, fabrics and hardware. After the store closed, he continued to provide expert consulting on remodeling and renovations. Most recently he supervised the restoration of a large home in Missoula, and his eye for detail and perfection was profoundly appreciated. Ron had an instinctive taste for quality and style, always creative in his design solutions. Working with Ron was always fun, and his wry sense of humor and acute observations kept you on your toes.
His expertise and discerning eye made him a valued member of The Missoula City Design Review Board for over nine years. He was also involved with the Five Valley Memorial Society, serving as its treasurer.
He had many enthusiasms: gardening, photography, travel, and tooling around in his aubergine 1968 Cord. His flower garden was beautiful, but also performance art. He would gather guests at dusk to witness his night-blooming plants as their petals dramatically unfurled. His delicious tomatoes, fresh off the vine, provided refreshment.
Ron was never without his camera. His travels with the Friendship Force and the Leica biannual shoots took him throughout the U.S., Europe, South America, and the Middle East. All the while, Ron was taking thousands of stunning photographs. He never tired of capturing Missoula’s rich culture and natural beauty through his camera lens.
Family was the most important thing in his life. He so looked forward to dinner each Sunday with his clan. Nothing made him happier than dressing up in a sparkly tiara with his great-grandniece Leia or admiring toy dinosaurs with his great-grandnephew Bjorn.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Roberta Manis, brothers Bill and Larry, and brother-in-law Merle Manis. He is survived by his wife Margaret F. Johnson, nieces Holly Crownhart, Cathy Manis, Susan Goeddel, Michele Nokleby, and nephew Eric Johnson. He also leaves numerous great- and great-great nephews and nieces, who will all miss him dearly.
He was indeed a man of many talents as well as a treasured husband and uncle. He was gentle and kind and a wonder with a hammer and wallpaper. Ron left a legacy of caring for so much: people, art, and a rich talent for design. Please join us at the family home on December 1 from 2-5 p.m. to celebrate his life.