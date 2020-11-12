Ronald Lee McPhee

MISSOULA — Ron passed away on Friday, Nov, 6, 2020 at the age of 56 due to complications associated with Type 1 Diabetes.

Ron was born on Aug. 22, 1964 in Missoula to Dick and Alice McPhee. Ron grew up in Florence and graduated from Florence Carlton High School where he excelled in basketball. After high school he moved to Helena to work with his Dad in home construction. There he met the love of his life, Barbara Hamilton. They raised three children. They later moved and settled in Belgrade and he continued to further his career as a Carpenter.

Ron was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved music and sports. He was known for his quick wit, infectious smile, and downright hilarious sense of humor. He was admired by friends and family for his work ethic and dependability to those who needed help. His greatest passion in life was his family, he would do anything for them.

Ron was preceded in death by his father Dick, brother Rick, sister Debbie D, and step father Marvin. He is survived by his wife Barbara, his children Josh (Shaye), Lacey (Mike) and Shay, his grandchildren Konnor, Kenidy, Korbin and Brantley, his Mother Alice (Larry) Heggen, his step mother Josie, his sisters Rita, Rachelle, Spring, Tammy, and Jodie, his brother Willie, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

No funeral services at this time due to Covid. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.