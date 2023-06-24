Ronald Lee Mueller

Ronald Lee Mueller, 85, passed away on March 8th, 2023, at his home in Missoula, Montana. He was born on October 10th, 1937, to Martin and Anita (Schmelig) Mueller in St. Louis, Missouri. He attended Immanuel Lutheran Elementary and Lutheran High School.

Ron was a brilliant man earning degrees in Mechanical Engineering/Metallurgy (now Missouri Science and Technology), Environmental Engineering with Air Pollution Concentration (Cal Poly) and a Masters in Chemical/Air Pollution Engineering (WSU, Pullman).

After finishing his first degree, Ron served his country as a Private in the U.S. Army Reserves and was called up for active duty during the Berlin Crisis. He had a long career with Pacific Gas and Electric Company.

He was a voracious reader, loved history, fly fishing (tying his own flies) and long hikes with overnight camping armed with bear spray. Ron was a devoted son to his Mother, Anita and man of deep Lutheran faith being very active at St. Paul Church where he was a member of the Men's Bible Study, the church choir and spearheaded solar panel installation on the church roof.

Ron was an environmentalist down to his core and appreciated the beauty, fresh air, mountains, streams and lakes of Missoula so much that he made it his home for over 30 years after residing in San Francisco.

The family of Ron is grateful for all of his friends and neighbors in Missoula that watched over him treating him like family.

A military service with honors will be presented on Friday, August 4th, 10:30 am at Western Montana State Veteran's Cemetery (the Pavilion) with a memorial service following beginning at noon at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 202 Brooks Street, Missoula. Reception immediately following.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 200 Brooks St, Missoula, MT 59801 or Five Valleys Land Trust, 120 Hickory St, S. B, Missoula, MT 59801.