Ronald Lee Murphy

Ron was born on Feb. 10, 1942, to Robert and Sadie (Gray) Murphy and was a twin to sister Roberta. He received his education in Missoula, graduating from high school in 1960 and earned a degree from the University of Montana in 1968. Ron had joined the Navy right out of high school and remained in the reserves after his discharge. After receiving his degree from U of M, he was accepted into the Navy OCS program and after his commissioning was accepted into the Naval flight school. Ron earned his wings as a navigator and served in combat during the Vietnam conflict. He flew for many years in a variety of aircraft and ultimately ended his career as a flight instructor at Pensacola NAS. After his retirement Ron served as a volunteer at the Naval Aviation Museum in Pensacola.