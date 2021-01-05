STEVENSVILLE - Ronald Lynn Carpenter passed away at St. Patrick’s Hospital in Missoula, Montana on Dec. 21st. Cause of death was Covid Pneumonia.

Ron was born on June 18, 1947 in Mooreland Oklahoma to James and Alma Carpenter. He married Connie Williams in 1966. They had two sons, Mike (Adrienne) Carpenter and Ty Carpenter. They later separated.

Ron had a successful career in the oil and gas industry which eventually brought him to Vernal, Utah. There he met Pauline Hauer on a blind date. They were married in 1997. Ron’s family grew to include four more children. Amber (Doug) Buist, Krista Keddy, Kelsy (Joey) Wark and Matthew (Melissa) Hauer. He was also grandad to 14 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Ron and Pauline moved to Montana in 2004. They enjoyed time on their hobby farm in the Bitterroot Valley. Ron enjoyed music, being on the water, OU and U of M Football, Cowboy and Trap Shooting.

Among the loves of Ron’s life were his wife, Pauline, his family and many dear friends. He will be missed endlessly by his wife, Pauline. A celebration of life will be held in Stevensville at a later date. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.