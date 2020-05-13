× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HAMILTON – Ronald R. Holmquist, 82, of Hamilton, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020, at his home in Hamilton.

Ron was born Oct. 10, 1937, in Osceola, Wisconsin, to the late Chester and Margaret Schnell Holmquist. He honorably served in the U.S. Air Force from 1956 to 1960 at the rank of Airman First Class. He was a general contractor for 50-plus years. Ron was an active member of the Hamilton Bowling Leagues for decades. He played and coached softball and Little League Baseball.

He was preceded in death by his wife Janice; daughter, Dorothy; father, Chester Holmquist and wife, Connie; mother, Margaret Schnell; brothers, Robert and Jerome.

Ron is survived by his sons, Charles (Gina) Holmquist, of Hamilton, and Newton (Becky) Holmquist, of Logan, Utah; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; brother, James (Madelyn), of Ramona, California; sister, Linda (Calvin) Greenup, of Darby; numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Ron’s life is being planned and will be announced. Condolences may be left for the family at dalyleachchapel.com.

