HAMILTON — Ronald R. Holmquist, 82, of Hamilton passed away May 7, 2020.
A celebration of life service with military honors will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 20 at the Ravalli Fun Center (Bowling alley) in Hamilton.
Military honors will be presented by the U.S. Air Force, Hamilton American Legion and the Marine Corps League - Bitterroot Detachment.
A memorial bowling tournament will follow the celebration of life service.
To plant a tree in memory of Ronald Holmquist as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.