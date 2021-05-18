Ronald Wayne Armstrong

Ronald Wayne Armstrong, 69, of Missoula, passed away on Sunday, May 9th, 2021 at his home with his family, of natural causes.

He was born on July 12th, 1951, in Missoula, to Jerold and Dawn Armstrong. He grew up in Missoula with his parents and four siblings and was educated in the Missoula public school system. In high school, he worked for his father at the service station that his father ran. When he graduated high school, he joined the Montana Army National Guard, and served from August 1970 to August 1974.

While in the guard, he went to work for Valley Motor Supply. Valley Motor Supply was eventually acquired by Carquest, and he worked there until he retired in 2008. He was known by his customers as Valley Motors Ron. Whenever someone was in need, he was always available and would go into work at any time day or night to get that part you needed to get back on the road.

He was married to April Jean Anderson on Nov 15, 1980. He loved being outdoors, whether he was chasing elk or geese, out fishing on the local rivers, or sitting around a campfire with his wife and family.