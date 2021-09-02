MISSOULA — Ronald William Sharbono Cathey, 49 of Missoula, passed away on Saturday, August 28th, 2021 at St. Patricks Hospital. He was born at Community Hospital on May 17th, 1972 in Missoula, Montana at 3:19pm to parents Shirley Cathey (Newhoff) and Ronald Sharbono. He was later adopted by Jerry Cathey whom loved him very much and raised him as his own.

He married Gina Privett on July 23rd, 1995 and the two of them raised two kids, Tiffany and Trevor in Missoula, Montana.

Ron was a concrete worker for K & K Concrete where he worked with some of his best friends, Charles, Allen, his brother Kevin and his Son, Trevor. He worked on the coast of Oregon on a fishing boat and in Washington state.

Ron was an avid outdoorsman, he treasured his time in the mountains with his many dogs over the years and just recently with his best friend/protector, beautiful Bentley who will spend the rest of her life with his best friends Robert Forbes and his wife Dawna Forbes. His love for the ocean inspired many ideas of building a boat and sailing off into the sunset. His love of hunting, fishing and the outdoors set his path in life. He was a rough and tough man on the outside but would give the shirt of his back for his family and friends. He loved animals and had started a fund to help dogs that needed immediate cash assistance for anything.