Ronda Lynn Noland

She taught us all the meaning of tough and how to have strength and grace at the same time. She bravely battled cancer for the past 18 years. Most amazingly, she never spent one minute of her time feeling sorry for herself or upset about her condition. She faced each hurdle with unbelievable strength and faith. She was never afraid to die as she knew she would be going home and said “I’ll be more alive than I have ever been” which she also stated in her hand written funeral directions.

She was blessed with five beautiful grandchildren that were the light of her life, Michael Faroni, Matthew Faroni, Faith Faroni, Jack Noland, and Kenny Noland. She loved spending time with them and taught them all so much.

She taught us all how to be strong and brave and wonderful. She always wanted to help others and be of use. When the pandemic hit, she started making masks for home health care workers and family and friends. She enjoyed spending time in the mountains with her husband and cooking and canning. She loved to ride horses and was an accomplished barrel racer in her youth, then she became an excellent rodeo mother hauling all her kids around and coaching them. Her love for Ken was deep and unconditional, her only worry about going home was leaving him and her family.