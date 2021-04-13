Ronni Marie MacDonald

(Plant) Smith on November 10, 1957. Ronni lived with Louis "Sonny" and Armenia Matt and attended the Ursulines; she'd often talk about loving both dearly. She was adopted, at age 6 by Alex and Helen Horne of Great Falls, Montana. At 17 Ronni returned to the Flathead Indian Reservation to live with family. A job with the phone company took her to Albuquerque, NM where she gave birth to her oldest daughter Alexis and then on to Denver, CO where she had Susonne. Both girls were her joy and she sought to give them stability that she wasn't raised with. She moved her small family back to St. Ignatius and worked for the Salish Kootenai Tribes. Ronni read voraciously anything associated with Queen Elizabeth I, and she enjoyed writing poetry. She loved the ocean, and traveled there as often as she could. She also quilted and crocheted many heirloom treasures. Ronni helped cook numerous meals for wakes, providing a ready hand and smile to all she knew. She is remembered for her quick wit and boundless generosity. There is no way to convey the enormous impact Ronni Marie had on people's lives and she will be remembered for that above all else.