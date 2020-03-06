STEVENSVILLE — Ronnie (Hughes) Anderson, 70, passed away Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at her home in Stevensville of natural causes. A memorial celebration will be held on April 25, 2020 at 12 p.m. at the 5C Arena and Event Center (224 Rusty Spur Way, Corvallis MT 59828, formerly the Sapphire Arena off Eastside Highway). Condolence and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.