MISSOULA — Dear family and friends, present and future;
I regret and rejoice to inform you that Ronnie Lee Bourgeau, a child of God, has ended his pilgrimage on earth and gone to His Lord on April 30, 2019. He was born to Alice White on September 14, 1950, in Tonasket, Washington. He was adopted nine months later by his parents, Eliza (Marchand) and Marcelle Bourgeau as was his brother, Kenneth W. Bourgeau, Sr. of Coulee Dam, Washington. He is an enrolled member of the Confederated Colville Tribe in eastern Washington.
He loved his chosen profession. I’ll never forget the smile on his face the first time he drove a logging truck into our driveway. He worked in the log yards but driving log trucks won him over. He maintained the trucks and that served him well when he was a mechanic for the city. His last days of driving were done over the road. His work ethic could not be matched.
Ron was a father to our five children, David Lee, Robert Steven, Scott William, Bryant James, and Tammy Marie as well as to our 32 foster babies and young persons. He is survived by all five children and David’s wife Cinda, Robert’s wife Dawn and his first wife Amy, Bryant’s wife Lindsey and Tammy’s husband David Steintl. He had 11 grandchildren (Chris (Mariah), Robert Edward, Robert Lee, Mercedes Marie, Matthew Steven, Michael Scott, Samuel David, Sarina Marie, Nathaniel Lyle, Grace Eileen, Marcel James) and 1 great-grandson Ryker Lee, his brother Ken, his sister-in-law Gayle Stacken (Dwayne), several nieces, nephews, cousins, great-nieces and nephews and his loving wife, Ellen Marie, whom he married on Aug. 23, 1969.
In between the hyphens you will also find he loved being the head umpire at Westside Little League as well as anything pertaining to softball and Little League with his children. Our dogs were his delight as was a cat, Muffin, who would sit on the tire of his truck and watch him work. He also took beautiful photos of the mountains, scenes he would see while his truck was being loaded and then shared them with us when slide projectors were in style. He always enjoyed the hunting season, especially when the meat filled our freezer. He was a die hard Packers fan!
He was preceded in death by his birth mother, parents and his parents-in-law as well as a sister-in-law, Barbara Babcock Johnson; and a brother, Robert Seymour, who was adopted by other parents, as well as our two little ones we have yet to meet.
He will be cremated.
If you wish to remember him in some way, please donate to Hospice of Missoula, Samaritan’s Purse or Turning Point with David Jeremiah.
Sincerely,
Ellen Marie Bourgeau