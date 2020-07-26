× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MISSOULA — Wassup! This is Rory.

What a guy! Rory Cameron Mill, 27, was born Sept. 28, 1992 in Missoula to Cheryl and Ian Mill and passed away at home July 19, 2020.

He attended school in Missoula, graduating from Sentinel High School in 2011. From his earliest days, his love of sports was intense, especially baseball, basketball, and golf. Later in high school, golf became his focus, lettering in his junior and senior years. His love for golf progressed into both work and play. He even managed to get a hole-in-one before his dad. In addition to golf, he loved his Seattle sports teams and his country music.

Growing up, and continuing into adulthood, he was a joy to everyone that he met, full of jokes, pranks, while smiling the entire time. He was always able to bring smiles to faces by just being ‘Rory’. He welcomed everyone with open arms and touched countless lives.

Just after his 21st birthday, he followed a dream by moving to San Diego where he lived until late June of this year. His time spent there involved working at, amongst other places, Riverwalk and La Jolla Country Club golf courses, and making even more friends.