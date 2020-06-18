× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MISSOULA — Rosalee P. Cash, 92, of Missoula, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020, of natural causes.

She was born on Sept. 17, 1927, in Hamilton to Ival (Dick) and Dorathea Kent. On June 14, 1947 she married Frank Cash in Hamilton. She enjoyed her family, bowling, golfing, traveling, crocheting, knitting, sewing and decorating. She loved the beauty of Montana: the trees, mountains and life. After retirement from the U.S. Forest Service, Region I, she traveled many places around the world.

After a long and brave but always good humored battle with dementia we lost a kind, warm, creative and truly loving woman who had the wisdom to match her years. It feels strange that our mother with so many talents has faded away. Losing the ability to speak is one of the cruelest things that could befall a person with so many stories to tell.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband of 63 years. Left to cherish her memory are her three daughters: Cheryl Cash (Missoula), Vickie Jellar (Tom) of North Carolina and Jo Sanders (Sam) of Salt Lake City, Utah. She had four grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

At Rosalee’s request there will be no formal funeral services. However, the family is planning a private celebration of life later in the year.

