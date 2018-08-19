BOZEMAN — Rose Anne Kearney Schaub was born June 6, 1929, in Burnsville, Minnesota, and passed away July 14, 2018, at the age of 89, in Bozeman, Montana. Rose was the sixth of ten children born to Clara and Elias Kearney. She enjoyed a life on the family farm with her siblings, many cousins, aunts and uncles. D-day fell on her fifteenth birthday and she went to work in a munitions plant in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She graduated from high school in 1947. Rosie was a spunky, strong-willed, hardworking, Irish girl who never gave up without a fight. This served her well all of her life. She met a handsome Navy veteran named Donald Schaub and they were married May 3, 1952. Don was a pipefitter welder and his career brought many adventures and friends to their lives while working jobs in locations including Minnesota, North Dakota, Wyoming, and Montana (and usually a newborn too!)
In 1965 they bought their home on Three Mile Creek Road outside of Stevensville. That home knew no strangers. The Schaub kids were raised with fresh air, bountiful gardens, animals and friends and neighbors that knew and cared for each other. Her family was the center of her life. Rosie was a stay at home mom who was an amazing cook and baker. Her family was spoiled by fresh baked goods and delicious home cooked meals. She enjoyed singing and dancing to Irish, polka and country western music. She grew huge gardens and spent hot August days canning and freezing the fruits of her labor. She was a parishioner at Saint Mary’s Catholic Church for forty plus years and she and Don enjoyed volunteering for the church and for the VFW. Don and Rose spent time in Colstrip, Great Falls and Minnesota before retiring and moving back to Stevensville. Their time back at the farm was filled with much happiness. When Don passed away in 2008, Rose moved to Bozeman and then later to Pocatello, Idaho, thoroughly enjoying her grandchildren and their many activities. In 2015 Rose moved to Belgrade, Montana, and lived independently there until July of 2017 when she moved to High Country Care in Bozeman. She had a wonderful year with exceptional care from the whole staff there. We will always miss her laughter, her love of music, her wonderful stories, her sparkly, blue, Irish eyes and her zest for life.
Those who have gone on before her are her husband Don; her son Philip; her parents, Elias and Clara; her siblings Mary, Kay, John, Robert, Betty, Delores, Patrick and Marge; and several nieces and nephews. She is survived by her children, Diane Schaub, Lynn Ogle (Mike), Glenn Schaub, Shelly Batey (Dee) Nancy Sandoval (Steve); 15 grandchildren, Zach (Janine) Eli, and Jonah ; Lindsey (Jeremy), Matthew (fiancée Alex), Elizabeth (Mark); Peter (Cathy); Amanda, Meghan, Briane, and George; Josh, Jake, Joey and Emily; 6 great grandchildren, Jared, Arik; Emma, Charlotte; Michael, and Owen; and her brother Frank and wife Rosemary of Minnesota and numerous nieces and nephews. Her services will be on Saturday, August 25, 2018. The family invites everyone to join them for the interment at Saint Mary’s Cemetery at 10:15 a.m. A celebration of Rose’s life will be held at Whitesett’s Funeral Home at 11 a.m. Memorials can be made to the Poverello Center in Missoula, Montana, or to a charity of one’s choice.