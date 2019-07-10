MISSOULA — Rose Irma Morrissey, 87, of Missoula, passed away on Tuesday July 2, 2019, at St. Patrick Hospital.
She was born on November 3, 1931, in Missoula to Joseph and Erma Bugli. Rose attended grade school at St. Francis and high school at St. Francis Academy.
She earned a bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Montana; Rose furthered her education and earned a master’s degree in business also from the University of Montana.
On Aug. 20, 1960, she married Donald Morrissey in Missoula. Rose taught high school in Darby for three years and Hamilton for four years. She was an employee in the Forest Service Personnel Department for 29 years.
Rose was an active parishioner in St. Francis Catholic Church. She enjoyed bowling, skiing, outdoor activities, and spending time with her grandchildren. Her granddaughters and grandsons were her greatest joy in life.
Rose was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by parents Joseph and Erma Bugli and sisters Josephine Frizzell and Gloria Evans.
Survivors include her husband Donald Morrissey, daughter Joanne (James) Steemers and several granddaughters and grandsons.
Arrangements are by Garden City Funeral Home. A private family inurnment at St. Mary’s Cemetery will take place. Memorial services will be at a later date.