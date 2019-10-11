POTOMAC — Rosemary Jean Fitzpatrick, 89, of Potomac, passed away on Oct. 8, 2019. At the time of her death she was surrounded by her husband of 58 years, and many of her beloved family members.
Rosan (as she liked to be called) was born on Dec. 18, 1929, in Butte, to Kathryn Galetti Bersanti and Arthur Bersanti. Rosemary grew up on a ranch with her parents and sister, Betty, in Browns Gulch. Her chore growing up was to rise early before school and milk the cows. In 1948 she graduated from Butte High.
In 1952 she married Ray Pesanti and had four children. Raymond Jr., who passed shortly after birth, Terry Ray, Michael and Steve.
On Jan. 7, 1961, she remarried to the love of her life, James, and moved to the Potomac Valley where she lived out the rest of her life. There Jim and Rosan had three more children, Tammy, Jamie and Janet. When she wasn’t spending her time being a homemaker for her family, she was a passionate member of the Potomac community, serving as a school bus driver, PTA member and 4-H leader, just to name a few.
Rosan enjoyed many things including huckleberry picking, gathering pine cones with friends, crocheting baby blankets and dish rags, canning, sewing clothes for her daughters, sledding and snowmobiling. Those who knew her, knew her best for her skills in the kitchen. She was famous for her raviolis and Texas cake.
Rosan is survived by her husband, James Fitzpatrick; children, Tammy Fitzpatrick and Janet (Ernie) Hummer, Mike Pesanti, Steve (Eileen) Pesanti. As well as 19 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. During her life she was embraced by many who loved and cared for her deeply.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Betty and sons Raymond and Terry, and daughter Jamie.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Oct. 12, at 10 a.m., at St. Ann’s Catholic Parish in Bonner. Following the service, a reception will be held in the hall at St. Ann’s and a cheers in her honor at the slop shoot, as her husband would say (AKA the Potomac Bar).
In lieu of flowers, Rosan would appreciate donations made to the Watson’s Children Center.