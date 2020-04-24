Rosemary Lane Kampschror

ISSAQUAH, Washington — Rosemary loved her family, long-time friends, Flathead Lake, gin martinis, red meat, golf and skiing. Although we suspect she loved golf and skiing for the après element. She was mayor of her pack of friends in Missoula and beyond; and Ambassador to Montana due to her Irish DNA. She was famous for her old-fashioned letter writing and her letters were distinguished by her interest in your life and their length.
But first, Rosemary was born to Mary and George Lane in Dillon, on Nov. 11, 1930, and thereafter the entire nation celebrated her birthday every Veteran's Day.
Rosemary spent her youth in Dillon where she was joined by siblings Margie and Joe. Their mother Mary made the best cinnamon rolls and chocolate sauce and every Lane judges these two delicacies by Mary's standard.
Rosemary attended the University of Montana and earned an associate degree in education. Like many she fell in love with Missoula and stayed, becoming a fifth grade teacher at Paxon Elementary. Just recently one of her students said that Miss Lane was "the best teacher I ever had."
Rosemary met Keith Kampschror on a blind date, and their marriage further anchored them to beautiful Missoula.
Rosemary and Keith had two children, Sheila and John. By every account Rosie and Keith spoiled their kids. The Kampschror family drove all over the Intermountain West to watch John ski race and Rosemary created big spaghetti feasts for the racers and their families. They spent many holidays skiing in Sun Valley. They built a cabin at Flathead Lake and their door was constantly revolving with all the friends Sheila and John invited to the lake. The kids spent most of the summer buzzing all over hell and gone in their Reinell "Big Red" boat, while Rosemary made large meals in a tiny galley kitchen and drove into Polson with baskets of laundry. Now as adults, Sheila and John recognize the work that was behind the charmed life. Summers at a cabin with multiple bunk beds, one bathroom, and no washing machine is a lot of work for someone.
It can be said with authority that the clan of kids staying at the Kampschror cabin generally disturbed the peace and quiet of Queen’s Bay. Rosemary and Keith turned a blind eye to any complaints.
Seventy-year friendships were not uncommon in Rosemary’s life, and those friendships spilled over into the next generation. She had a big laugh, was full of piss and vinegar and had an authentic joie de vivre. She’s been described as a character and a classic.
Rosemary passed on April 16, 2020 in Issaquah, Washington, and is survived by her son John (kampschrorj@yahoo.com) and his kids, Ellie and Kellen, in Snoqualmie, Washington; and Sheila Liermann (SunValleySheila@gmail.com) and her husband Ray in Sun Valley.
We hope to have a celebration of life at Flathead Lake when the world opens up again.
Rosie – same smile 8 to 80. She’s laughing still.
