Rosemary Lane Kampschror

ISSAQUAH, Washington — Rosemary loved her family, long-time friends, Flathead Lake, gin martinis, red meat, golf and skiing. Although we suspect she loved golf and skiing for the après element. She was mayor of her pack of friends in Missoula and beyond; and Ambassador to Montana due to her Irish DNA. She was famous for her old-fashioned letter writing and her letters were distinguished by her interest in your life and their length.

But first, Rosemary was born to Mary and George Lane in Dillon, on Nov. 11, 1930, and thereafter the entire nation celebrated her birthday every Veteran's Day.

Rosemary spent her youth in Dillon where she was joined by siblings Margie and Joe. Their mother Mary made the best cinnamon rolls and chocolate sauce and every Lane judges these two delicacies by Mary's standard.

Rosemary attended the University of Montana and earned an associate degree in education. Like many she fell in love with Missoula and stayed, becoming a fifth grade teacher at Paxon Elementary. Just recently one of her students said that Miss Lane was "the best teacher I ever had."

Rosemary met Keith Kampschror on a blind date, and their marriage further anchored them to beautiful Missoula.