MISSOULA — 1952 - 2019
It is with overwhelming sadness that we announce the passing of our adored wife and mother, Rosemary Lee Howard. Rosemary was surrounded by family and wrapped in love when she took her last breath. At the time of her passing, she was reunited with her parents, Henry and Helene, her little brother Larry, and her friends Billie and Joel in heaven. Anyone who was a friend to Rosie knew how altruistic she was. She never hesitated to give her time, energy and talents to improve the lives of others. We saw this in her friendships, her work and most of all in her parenting and her marriage. We are not sure that there ever was a more patient, kind, thoughtful and loving woman.
Her husband, Jay “Jason” will feel lost without her guidance and never ending love. Her daughters, “Kristina Marie” and “Angela Lee” will miss time together with her, and the comfort of knowing she was ALWAYS there.
Memories of her will be forever treasured by not only her husband and daughters, but also her grandchildren, Jaylen Rose, Fabiola, Jackson, Zoey and Avery; her great-granddaughter Ela; sons-in-law Brian and Blake; close friends Marie, Boni and Ginny; and countless other family and friends.
Rosie and her family would like to thank the hospice team from Consumer Direct for the kindness, compassion and unprecedented care they provided us over the last few weeks. Because of their support, we were able to keep Rosie at home until she left us, a promise we made to her and to each other over eight years ago.
Kristie and Angela would also like to thank and commend their dad, Jay, for loving their mom without limits. The girls took solace in knowing their mom was safe and well cared for in her own home by the man she loved and trusted above all others. In her last years, he became her protector, her voice, her leader, her strength, her safety and security. He was her nurse, her doctor, her friend, and her husband. In the end, he was her everything, and she was his treasure. He kept his vows to the letter, staying by her side through sickness and health, for better or worse. And even death has not parted them. It takes a strong man to hold the hand of the woman he loves while she is dying and never look away. Our dad is the strongest man we know.
At the low, low price of 61 cents per word, we thought it is worth mentioning that there was not a moment in her last week on this earth that a family member or friend wasn’t holding her soft soft soft soft soft soft soft hands. She will be loved always, forever missed, and never forgotten.
Visitation will be held at Garden City Funeral Home on Thursday, October 17th from 4-7 p.m. with a Rosary/Vigil to begin at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, Oct. 18 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Frenchtown at 10 a.m. followed by a reception. Condolences can be left for the family at gardencityfh.com.