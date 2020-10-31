MISSOULA — Rosemary Rummel, 98, of Missoula, passed away on Oct. 29, 2020 at Bee Hive Homes of natural causes.

She was born on Feb. 13, 1922, in Stanley, North Dakota to Claude and Antonia Brown. As a young girl, her family moved to Dodson where she graduated from high school. She then moved to Zortman where she met Walter "Hogan" Rummel, and they were married on Dec. 23, 1940. They had five children, Patricia (Dick) Lucier, Daniel (Kathy) Rummel, Roger (Denice) Rummel, Jay Rummel and Scott (Susan) Rummel.

She spent most of her adult life in the banking business and retired from The First National Bank. Rosemary and Hogan spent several years enjoying retirement and traveling to Alaska, Spain, Portugal and Hawaii before his death in 1994. She especially enjoyed camping with her family and was happiest feeding sourdough pancakes to large groups of family and friends.

A loving wife, mother and grandmother she also took great pleasure in "beating" everyone in cards or dice games, especially Farkle. Mom had a special place in her heart for her private care giver, Wendy Linden.