MISSOULA — Rosemary Wolferman, 76, passed away unexpectedly at her home in Missoula on Jan. 8, 2020. Her passing has registered keenly with her immediate and extended family. She will be greatly missed. A funeral service will be held in Rosemary’s honor at 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 31, at St. Anthony’s Church, 217 Tremont St.
Rosemary Doherty Wolferman was born on March 8, 1943 in Riverton, Wyoming to Dr. George O. And Emelia Appelhans Doherty. She spent her early childhood in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where her father attended medical school, and also in Grand Junction, Colorado during the early years of her father’s medical practice.
In 1959, the Doherty family moved to Missoula, where Rosemary, the oldest of twelve children, attended Sacred Heart Academy. Upon graduation from Sacred Heart, she entered the Sacred Heart School of Nursing. She married Terrance J. Wolferman in November of 1961.
Rosemary and Terry had five children, all of whom survive her: Keith Wolferman (Korey), Missoula; Diane Wolferman, Missoula; Kelly Rundle, Seattle, Washington; Eric Wolferman (Amy), Missoula; Kate Tran (Nick), Missoula. Rosemary is also survived by eleven brothers and sisters: Sharon Bedard (Brian), Patricia Dunton (Dick), Michael Doherty (Bonnie), Kathleen
Wills, Margaret Spink (Doc), Carol Manning, Thomas Doherty (Connie), Dennis Doherty (Cindy), Mark Doherty, Mary Jo Erickson (Jim), Daniel Doherty; nine grandchildren: Rex, Ellen, Quinn, Piper, Miles, Ella, Finley, Griffin, and Bodhi; and 33 nieces and nephews.
Rose and Terry divorced in the mid 1980s, and Rosemary became the primary parent of their five children. Rosemary’s dedication and perseverance in raising her children was her greatest accomplishment and legacy. Also of special note are the 38 years she spent in retail at Hennessys and Dillards in Southgate Mall. She retired from being “the sales associate” in 2012,having taken her warm-hearted rapport with customers to a level of excellence many people still remember fondly.
Rosemary enjoyed the time retirement gave her to connect with and inspire her children. Her commitment to being a kind, supportive mother to her children and an unconditionally loving grandmother to her nine grandchildren never wavered. In addition, she contributed volunteer service to her church.
The nicknames Rosemary acquired along the way—“Loke” (Rose in Hawaiian), “The Effervescent Auntie,” and “The Queen of Small Pleasures” captured the personal flare she had for living and celebrating life at a grass roots level few people achieve. Her contagious enthusiasm, her lively wit, and her unshakable Catholic faith won her the admiration and gratitude of everyone who knew and loved her. She was the kind of person who lives life with such grace and dignity that her departure leaves a hole in our lives which can’t be filled.
May she rest in peace. Let perpetual light shine upon her, Lord, and please awaken her to a full realization of Your divine love and presence.
In keeping with Rosemary’s fondness for social gatherings, a celebration of her life will be held on Friday, Jan. 31 starting at 5 p.m. at Orchard Homes Community Center. Main course is provided. Side dishes welcome, yet not necessary. All who knew and loved Rosemary are most welcome.