MISSOULA — Our Mom, Rosie (Cote) Knuchel, was born March 24, 1929, and died March 6, 2019, at her home in Missoula.
She was born in Missoula to Edmund and Orize (Jette) Cote, the youngest of 13 children.
She was always proud of her many siblings and French heritage.
She graduated from Missoula County High School in 1947 and worked at Meadow Land Dairy where she was locked in a cooler with a handsome guy home from the Marine Corp., Bill Knuchel, our Dad who preceded her in death in 1996 after 47 years of marriage. Together they raised six children. Mom’s favorite title was “Grama Rosie". It sometimes got her in trouble on her license plate — GRMROSY. She was very social all her life with all our school activities including PTA and later bowling, card club, election judge, etc. Crocheting was one of her favorite relaxing pastimes and we all benefited from her crafts.
We all love and miss you Mom and we’ll cherish all the memories including the deep Cote laugh and tight hugs of our wonderful years with you.
Survivors are her six children and their families — Carol (Stan) Wekkin, Tom (Sandy) Knuchel, Marilyn (Larry) Stickney, Suzie (Gary) Fredericks, Jerry Knuchel (Sue Silverberg) and Jim Knuchel — 14 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by Bill and all of her siblings — Edmund, Gilbert, Urich, Evaline Malone, Gaspard, William, George, Edna Jensen, Alex, Isabelle Peterson, Gene and Albert.
A memorial services will be held in the spring 2019 and will be announced.
Any contribution to Rosie's memory could be made to a charity of their choice or Missoula Senior Center or Loyola Sacred Heart Foundation.