FLORENCE — Roxana Thompson of Florence passed away on Sept. 11, 2020, after a brief stay at St. Patrick Hospital. She was 92 years old and still caring for her husband Vern and their household when she fell ill. People who had only recently met her were surprised to learn her age, as she continued to be energetic, politically informed, computer savvy, open to new experiences, and fully engaged in life.

Roxana and Vern celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary in February. They moved from Wisconsin to Montana in 1947, where Vern attended the University of Montana Forestry School. Together, they embarked on a great adventure, raising four daughters while Vern worked for the Forest Service, moving the family across Montana and other western states every two or three years.

Wherever they lived, Roxana made it a happy place, where you felt loved, safe, and truly blessed. This was true whether it was a Forest Service lookout tower (one of their first homes as a married couple), a cabin in the Absaroka Range, the beautiful home Vern built for them after retirement, or their various homes in the Bitterroot Valley.