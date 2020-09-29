FLORENCE — Roxana Thompson of Florence passed away on Sept. 11, 2020, after a brief stay at St. Patrick Hospital. She was 92 years old and still caring for her husband Vern and their household when she fell ill. People who had only recently met her were surprised to learn her age, as she continued to be energetic, politically informed, computer savvy, open to new experiences, and fully engaged in life.
Roxana and Vern celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary in February. They moved from Wisconsin to Montana in 1947, where Vern attended the University of Montana Forestry School. Together, they embarked on a great adventure, raising four daughters while Vern worked for the Forest Service, moving the family across Montana and other western states every two or three years.
Wherever they lived, Roxana made it a happy place, where you felt loved, safe, and truly blessed. This was true whether it was a Forest Service lookout tower (one of their first homes as a married couple), a cabin in the Absaroka Range, the beautiful home Vern built for them after retirement, or their various homes in the Bitterroot Valley.
Along the way, Roxana made many friends, who she would remain in touch with for decades. Like her family, these friends appreciated her rare combination of qualities. Roxana was both a good listener and an independent thinker who was unafraid to stand up for herself and voice her opinions. She was a rock for both family and friends. Never meddling, never complaining, she led by positive example. She encouraged her children to follow their passions and think for themselves, and she was always there to offer support and wise counsel when needed.
Roxana was a lover of animals. Throughout her life she made a home for a menagerie of horses, dogs, cats, rabbits, and other pets. Many times, she took in a stray so as not to break one of her daughter’s hearts (or her own). In later years, one of her greatest joys was to watch the hummingbirds, chickadees, finches, and other birds that would come to the feeders in her yard.
Roxana shared much love through her wonderful cooking and baking. Her family has fond memories of cookie jars filled with homemade goodies for after school, animal-shaped cakes for birthdays, homemade taco shells and cinnamon rolls no one could replicate, and of course, special foods for the holidays, such as cheese rolls and carrot pudding, which would become family traditions. She also sewed for all her daughters, making matching dresses for Easter when they were young and allowing them, as teenagers, to pick their own patterns and material for the 60s-style dresses she felt were much too short but sewed with love anyway.
Roxana had a keen aesthetic for decorating, filling their home with art and antiques she acquired in the many places they lived across the West and in Virginia. She also had a love of classic movies. The home was often filled with the laughter of a classic comedy, the galloping horses of a western, or the sweeping music of dramas she had fallen in love with as a teenager working in a movie theater. These are only a few of the many passions that she passed along to her daughters.
Roxana was truly one of the most generous, honest, loving, and compassionate people you could meet. She will be so dearly missed by her family and all who knew and appreciated her.
Roxana is survived by her husband Vern, her daughters Becky, Dana, Eileen, and Sarah, her sister Lorraine Vindal, of Hudson, Wisconsin, as well as four grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
A memorial will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to one of her favorite charities: Montana Food Bank Network, Montana PBS, or Montana Audubon.
