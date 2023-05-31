Roy was born in Missoula, MT on May 12, 1936 to David and Leah Hankel. As a Missoula Northsider he attended Missoula County High School as it was called back then. While in high school he excelled in Gymnastics or tumbling as he called it. Roy always had stories to share about his youth. Building hot rods with his brothers, back country fishing and hunting trips were common stories one might be pulled into. Roy would meet his future wife Trudy Katzl on a blind date. Together they had two children Renee and Scott. Roy was a very hard worker his whole life. When he was very young he delivered ice and groceries to houses on the northside. He then worked as a green chain puller at the White Pine and Sash company. From there he was a delivery driver for Eddy's Bakery spending several years on the very dangerous Hwy 93 route from Missoula to Darby. Around 1978 he went to work for Champion International Paper Mill, later called Stone Container. After retirement he kept busy fishing, hunting, and caring for a beautiful yard. He especially enjoyed his Alaska fishing trips. He even harvested a full curl Bighorn Sheep when he was nearly 80.