Roy C. Rodriguez

Roy graduated from Frenchtown High School in 1958 and immediately joined the railroad gangs on the Great Northern Railroad, which eventually became Burlington Northern and quickly worked his way up to a heavy machine operator, which he held until his retirement in 2000. He joined the Army National Guard in 1966, where he went to jump school and proudly became an integral part of the Airborne Special Forces team which allowed him to jump out of airplanes (on purpose), which he loved. Roy retired after 37 years as a Green Beret E8 Master Sargent in the 19th Special Forces group. He was so very proud of the roles he played both on the railroad and in the military and talked about his many adventures during his long retirement from them both. Roy had an amazing work ethic and passed that on to his children.