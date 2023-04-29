Roy Mix peacefully passed into the presence of His Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on April 19th. Roy was born October 17, 1937, to George Tyler and Edna (Butler) Mix. He spent his early years in Missoula, then moved to Port Angeles, Washington, at 12 to live with his mother and step-father. While in High School, Roy excelled in football, track, and his favorite subject industrial arts. His carpentry instructor recognized his gift set and made him student foreman on a particular class project, building a visitor's center at Hurricane Ridge in the Olympic National Park, WA. The building stands today, along with many other structures in the Missoula Valley, where he made his home after High School. He served honorably in the National Guard for eight years once being deployed to help calm a prison riot in Deer Lodge. In 1957 Roy married Helen Ulrigg, and they had two sons, Steve and Bruce. They divorced in 1976; in 1977, he married Bev, and they spent almost 46 years together. Roy was best known in Missoula as a building maintenance supervisor for the School District. He held positions at Willard and Rattlesnake grade schools and finished his career as Head Engineer at Hellgate High in 1980. He left his mark on the community during his time in the Rattlesnake. He was the founding president of Pineview Park Assoc. The park was greatly expanded during his seven-year tenure. For his efforts at Rattlesnake Elementary and other civic projects such as YMCA basketball coaching and officiating, Roy was chosen by the Missoula unit of the Montana Education Association as the recipient of their Citizen of the Year award in 1974. That honor put Roy's name in the running to receive the MEA's Golden Apple Award, usually reserved for teachers but was given to a custodian for the first time in the Spring of 1977. Since his retirement from the school district at the young age of 55, he kept busy as the owner/operator of the Reserve St. Drive-in, which he later sold. His last job was as a building maintenance supervisor at the Village Senior Residence, where his wife was the administrator. He worked until age 75 just because he always needed projects. In 2015, with the help of his son Bruce and daughter-in-law Vicky, he renovated and expanded a cabin south of Seeley Lake on the Clearwater River, which soon became his last best place and greatest joy in retirement. Roy wanted his friends to know he loved God and believed in God's Amazing Grace. He was a charter member of Redeeming Grace Church of Missoula. He is survived by his wife, Bev; sons Steve (Paula) of Great Falls, and Bruce (Vicky) of Missoula and grandchildren, Lynnette (Mike) Cross and Ashley (Lloyd) Mix, all of Missoula; Melissa (Dallas) Wulf of Great Falls; Tyler (Shea) Mix of Duluth, MN. In addition, he had two great-grandsons, Hunter and Hayden Cross. Roy is also survived by brother, Norman (Lois) Mix; sister, Ada Cheever; sister, Pat (Jerry) Fisher; sister, Nancy (Clark) Florentino; Lorna (David) Lee and many nieces and nephews. Proceeding him in death – sister Mary (Richard) Johnston; brothers David Kemp and Dan Mix and granddaughter Jessica Joy Mix. A memorial service is planned for mid-July at Roy's “last best place ” – The River House.