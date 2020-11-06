MISSOULA — Our Dad, Roy Orville Wills, passed away peacefully in his home on October 30, 2020 at the age of 85. Born December 19, 1934 in Missoula to Roy R. and Beulah Wills, he was raised and lived his entire life in the Potomac Valley.

His early life was spent working on the family ranch. As a young man he began logging, eventually starting his own company, EZ Logging. The woods were Dad’s passion. Throughout his life, even into his retirement years, you could find him with a chainsaw in hand, cutting firewood and cleaning up the land. He taught his children the meaning of hard work and the rewards that come with it.

Dad treated everyone he met with kindness, compassion and respect. He was always ready to help anyone in need. He was a gentle spirit, never one to complain and he never said no to dessert!

Dad will be greatly missed, but we take comfort in knowing that he is with Jesus and we will meet again.

Dad was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Dorothy Schultz. He is survived by his brother William Wills (Norma) Clinton; His six children, Victoria Godkin (Frank) Juneau, Alaska; Brandy Hamilton, Missoula; Royce Conlon (Jim) Fairbanks, AK; Roy G. Wills (Angie) Fairbanks, Alaska; Jennifer Wills, Bozeman; Jason Wills (Amber) Missoula. Also 17 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

The family has decided to wait until spring to have a celebration of his life, which will be held at Potomac Bible Church.