POLSON — Roy Sinclair, 71, passed away Feb. 26, 2019, at St. Luke Community Hospital in Ronan. He was born in Lewistown on May 6, 1947, to Pat and Bobbie Sinclair. Roy attended elementary school in Winnett, Lewistown and Custer, Washington. Roy attended junior high school and the first three years of high school in Ferndale, Washington, then returned to Winnett for his senior year and graduated in 1965. He served two years in the Army which took him to Germany. He married Georgia and they had a daughter Lela in 1967. Roy worked on his dad’s ranch in Winnett and in the oil fields in Wyoming. In 1975 he met and later married his wife Gail of 43 years. Roy and Gail lived in Winnett and in 1977 moved to Roundup where he worked for the grazing district for three years. Their first three sons were born, Traver (1977), Tylan (1979) and Tobin (1980). In 1981 the family moved to Charlo and while they lived there Talena (1986) and Trey (1987) were born. In 1989, the family moved to Ronan where they lived the next 30 years. Roy was self-employed doing ranching, hauling and haying. Roy loved working with and riding horses.
Roy is preceded in death by his dad Pat Sinclair and his mother Bobbie Vanderyacht.
Surviving him is his wife Gail, children Lela, Rapid City, South Dakota, Traver (Tasha) of Pablo, Tylan, Ronan, Tobin (Casey), Ronan, Talena (Kenton) of Lewistown, Trey (Lindsey) , Ronan, grandchildren Jayson, Gavin, Abigail, Tayler (Jenna), Seth, Kaid, Natalee, Lillian, Koleton, Kegan, Kacey, Kooper, Treysin, Alexis and great-grandson James, sisters Susie (Tom), Dallas (Fred), brothers Barry and David (Francis), brother-in-law Lyle (Nancy), sisters-in-law Wanda (David), Sheri and Joyce, nieces and nephews, Ross, Patrick, Seth, Mattie, Brian, Jessica, Jamie, Jenna, Jazmine, Winter, Issac, Jennie, Sarah, Lance and Jeremy.
A memorial service will be held June 8, 2019, at Mission Valley United Church. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at shriderthompson.com.