MISSOULA — Rudolph “Rudy” Rogmans, 71, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 21 after a lengthy battle with cancer at St. Pat’s Hospital.
He was born April 22, 1948, at the old St. Pat’s Hospital to Al and Lucile Rogmans and was raised on the family ranch on the east side of Stevensville now known as the Lee Metcalf Wildlife Refuge. Rudy graduated from Florence Carlton H.S. in 1967 and was very athletic and enjoyed all sports. He started college at the University of Montana while also working for Coca Cola. He decided to enlist in the U.S. Army after one year and served a three-year tour of duty for his country. Rudy was proud to be a veteran. Upon returning to the Missoula area Rudy worked for several successful businesses including 4 Seasons Subaru and Schwanns, excelling at sales. He was a sales representative with Tony’s Pizza. He always took great care of his clients and customers. Rudy’s last business endeavor that he greatly loved was running his own tree service, Rudy’s Tree Service, most favorite of all. Rudy’s favorite song was “Walk of Life” by Dire Straits.
Rudy was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Charles (Chuck) Rogmans and Eleanor (Elly) Blize. He is survived by his children Renee Araiza (Ric), Bo Rogmans (fiancé Michelle), Lisa Hacker, Shelly Schumacher (Tim) and siblings twin sister Dolores (Dee) Carpenter, Marie Clifton and Kathy House. Rudy was graced by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well. Also recognized are special friends Leroy and Nancy, Gordy and Minqui, Marv, David Nash, Matt, and Burl.
From son Bo: Dad may you rest in peace, and I’m proud that we were able to share many special moments together; until we meet again, your loving son.
From daughter Renee: I love you Dad and I know you will always be nearby and we will see you again in heaven.
At Rudy’s request there will be no formal memorial service but instead he wished for his friends to remember him from their heart and memories. Special thanks go out to the nurses at Five North at St. Pats.