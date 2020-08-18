MISSOULA — Rudy "Skip" Weishaar, 86, passed away on Aug. 15, 2020 at his home in Missoula due to complications from Lou Gehrig's Disease (ALS).
Skip was born in Missoula in 1934 to Rudy Weishaar Sr. and Betty Cooley Meyer and lived in Missoula most of his life. He was a little guy and fought his way through grade school but never threw a punch after the seventh grade. He accomplished everything he went after and lived life to the fullest.
Skip attended Franklin and Willard Grade Schools and Missoula County High School. He played football, basketball, and was a high jumper and pole vaulter for the track teams. He cleared over 6 feet in the high jump when he stood only 5-foot-3 and was the high school state champion pole vaulter in 1952. He attended the U of M on a pole vault scholarship, was drafted and served in the Army, then returned to Missoula and completed his business degree.
Skip married Barbara Brouelette in 1959 and they started their family. They celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary this past February.
Skip managed Treasure State Bowling Alley and traveled the Northwest as a competitive bowler. He was inducted in the Montana Bowling Hall of Fame in 1989. Later, he began his career as a financial planner and life insurance salesman achieving top sales status most of his sales career. Skip and Barbara traveled the world to insurance conventions honoring his achievements.
Skip and Barbara joined the Missoula Country Club in 1959 and golf became his new passion. He soon began spending time down south during the winter months to enjoy the golf and sunshine. They eventually chose Palm Desert, California, as their annual winter destination.
He published a genealogy book in 1989 covering six generations of the Weishaar-Sayler family that can be found in the North Dakota State University Library. His second genealogy book covered the Cooley family from 1838-1993.
Skip was an avid Grizzly fan and rarely missed a football game. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Grizzly Athletic Association at 32 Campus Drive, Missoula. Go Griz.
Skip is survived by his spouse, Barbara, and his three children, Janice (Naran) Reitman of Palm Desert, California, Vicki (Steve) Lucas of Sun City West, Arizona, and Randy (Ania Moll) Weishaar of Palm Desert, California.
A celebration of Skip's life will be held Wednesday, Aug. 19 from 2-4 p.m. at the Missoula Country Club, located at 3850 Old Highway 93 South.
Masks will be required.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.