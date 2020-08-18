× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MISSOULA — Rudy "Skip" Weishaar, 86, passed away on Aug. 15, 2020 at his home in Missoula due to complications from Lou Gehrig's Disease (ALS).

Skip was born in Missoula in 1934 to Rudy Weishaar Sr. and Betty Cooley Meyer and lived in Missoula most of his life. He was a little guy and fought his way through grade school but never threw a punch after the seventh grade. He accomplished everything he went after and lived life to the fullest.

Skip attended Franklin and Willard Grade Schools and Missoula County High School. He played football, basketball, and was a high jumper and pole vaulter for the track teams. He cleared over 6 feet in the high jump when he stood only 5-foot-3 and was the high school state champion pole vaulter in 1952. He attended the U of M on a pole vault scholarship, was drafted and served in the Army, then returned to Missoula and completed his business degree.

Skip married Barbara Brouelette in 1959 and they started their family. They celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary this past February.