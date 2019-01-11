MISSOULA — Russ passed on Dec. 2, 2018, at St. Patrick Hospital. He was born and raised in Missoula, later joining the Army and National Guard. Most of his work was in plumbing retail, however, his heart and mind was always in the field where he could hunt and fish. He also enjoyed cooking and joking around with family and friends. His family was always number one, especially his wife, kids and grandson. Life without Russ is leaving a big hole in many hearts and lives where his big smile and laugh will be greatly missed.
There will be no service as requested by Russ.