Russ McKinnon

His personal life was spent making sure his wife and children knew every day how much he loved them. None of us left the house without hearing those words “Love You.” He spent countless hours watching the kids' sporting events, which brought him to his involvement in many organizations including Mount Sentinel Little League, Travel Ball teams, founding member of Missoula Youth Football, and Loyola School Sports. He was also a true and passionate GRIZ fan where he was proud to be a board member for many years with the Grizzly Scholarship Association. He was a faithful Rams and Dodgers fan and never strayed from his love of both teams. He loved to talk about sports, and just about every subject which he seemed to have an incredible knowledge for, and let’s face it he enjoyed the “friendly argument” every once in a while. In the past few years, he found a passion for cooking and his amazing BBQ will truly be missed.