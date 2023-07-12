Russell Edward Fisk

Russell Edward Fisk, 63, of Florence, MT passed away at his home on June 30, 2023. Russ was born on January 18, 1960, to his parents Russell and Joan Fisk (Wojtowick) in Dillon, MT. He was the second oldest of the six Fisk children. After relocating several times around the state of Montana for his father's teaching and coaching career, Russ and his parents planted roots in Dillon where he attended Beaverhead County High School. He was very popular amongst friends and family, loved sports and even dabbled in creating art which included throwing pottery. Russ graduated high school in June of 1978, gaining a full ride scholarship to Carroll College before being diagnosed with Fredreich's Ataxia and transitioning to the University of Montana where he enrolled in the Skaggs School of Pharmacy. He graduated from pharmacy school in 1985.

Russ met the love of his life, Paula Jean Kolar of Dillon, during his attendance at U of M later marrying on September 14, 1985 at the Saint Rose Catholic Church located in Dillon. The couple then moved to New Mexico where Russ began his career in pharmacy and welcomed four of his five children. While there, he supported Paula in her endeavor to attend college, also choosing a career in pharmacy while raising their young children. Eventually accepting a pharmacy position in Montana, the family returned where they settled in the Bitterroot Valley and welcomed their fifth and final child. Russ raised his children in Florence, MT where he enjoyed watching them grow, going to their sporting events and teaching them all about the importance of family and good work ethics. His kids would argue whether the frequent landscaping chores were the best way to instill work ethic. As his disability continued to progress, Russ transitioned to a part-time pharmacy position at Florence Pharmacy, working there until he retired in 2015. At this job he produced many lifelong friendships, and he thoroughly enjoyed every second of it.

Some of Russ's favorite activities were watching the University of Montana Grizzlies, High School Sports of all kinds, fishing, hunting, and spending Labor Day Weekend in Dillon with friends and family. All who knew him loved him for his sense humor, intelligence, big heart and even sometimes…. his stubbornness. Regardless of the adversity he faced because of his illness, Russ made the most of his life in the best that he knew how.

Russ is preceded in death by his sister Mary Lynn Fisk, his father Russell J. Fisk, his father-in law Bennett Owen and mother-in-law Christine Kolar. He is survived by his wife Paula Fisk; sons, Russell Paul Fisk (Paige), Shaun Fisk, Taylor Fisk, Tanner Fisk (Janessa) and daughter Shelby Vap (Dustin). As well as his mother Joan Fisk; sister Mary Williams (Bruce), brothers, Michael Fisk (Tammy), Christopher Fisk (Becky) and Stephen Fisk (Wende). Father-in-law William Kolar, mother-in-law Dyanne Owen and sister-in-law Carrie Goody (Gerry). He is also survived by his adored grandchildren Maverick Hanes and Collins Kay Fisk, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

There will be a celebration of life for Russ at the Fisk Residence on July 29, 2023 in Florence, MT. 1:30 P.M.-5:30 PM.