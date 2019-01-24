KALISPELL — Mr. Russell Edward “Red Dog” Diehl, peacefully passed away in his home in Kalispell on Jan. 21, 2019. He was born on Dec. 15, 1932, to his parents Harry Russell Diehl and Winifred (Vanderhoff) Diehl in Colville, Washington.
Russell attended and graduated high school in Hot Springs. Russell married the love of his life, Etta Jean Diehl on Sept. 18, 1954. He remained faithfully by her side until she passed away on Aug. 26, 2017.
During and after high school, Russell worked for his father’s logging company, as a logger and truck driver. Russell later enlisted in the Navy in 1952, serving for four years, including during the Korean War, where he was stationed on Guam, and the USS Sperry. While enlisted, Russell earned the National Defense Service Medal, as well as the Good Conduct Medal.
He later returned to logging and spent the majority of his life working in the woods, later his own logging company. He considered his two children, Debbie Anderson and Daniel Diehl, his greatest accomplishments. Russell greatly enjoyed fishing, hunting, breakfasts with friends at Cislo’s, spending time with his late friend, Joe Berosik, and spending time with his family.
Russell is survived by his two sisters, Janis Morgieau and Patty Donais, his children, Debbie and Dan, as well as his five grandchildren, Jara, Ryan, Eric, Courtney and Collin. He is also survived by his four great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Emma, Brycen and Brynn.
A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory in Polson on Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, at 2 p.m. Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at thelakefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.