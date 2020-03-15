Russell Evans Smith Jr.

Following graduation, he and his wife Rosalie “Bing” Piccinini moved to Colorado where he earned his BA at Denver University. For the next ten years he vacillated between Law, the path his parents had set for him, and Academe. He moved to Seattle where he got a master’s degree in English, then dropped out of a PhD program, disillusioned, having received top marks in Latin while believing he knew very little. After being a semi-finalist for a Rhodes Scholarship, he returned to Denver to go to law school, only to quit in the middle of his last year, second in his class, to take a job teaching English literature and creative writing at Metropolitan State College. Exceedingly good at academics, he was first published in 1963 on the works of Milton in a national academic journal for taking a feminist view, something that had never been done with Milton.