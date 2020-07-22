MISSOULA — Whether it was entertaining friends, making midnight meatloaf or bowling for pedestrians Russell Plummer knew how to live and laugh. He was a loving family man, and generous friend. His passions were music and cooking. Whatever Russ chose to do he did well. He had a true talent for music that most people dream about. If it made noise he could play it. But his greatest gift was his sense of humor. He had a unique and contagious laugh. You always knew when Russ was in a room, his presence was so dynamic. 16 years ago Russ married the love of his life Gina. They were like peas and carrots, meant to be together. He was a wonderful husband and an unbelievable family man. Often more childlike than his children, keeping his wife busy wondering what he would do next. He did everything in his power to live up to his motto: Laugh because it is funny.