× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CORVALLIS — Russell Stuart Zacha, 81 of Corvallis, passed on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020 from a head injury sustained from trying to help a cranky cow give birth. He was born Dec. 26, 1939 in Missoula to John & Charlotte Zacha.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years Bonnie of Corvallis; daughter Edel (Pat) Howard of Hamilton; son Alan (Stacy) of Corvallis; grandchildren: Warren Nelson, Travis Nelson, Seth Smith, Huck Pfeiffer, & Garrett Zacha, & Kara Walker. Great grandchildren; Mackenzie, Delanie, Brytten, & Trinity. His brother, Phil (Sharleen) Zacha.

Those he considered his children; Mike Hellums (Jody) of Kansas, Heidi Ebsen of Corvallis.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister; Louise Zacha; & his grandson; Michael Zacha.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday Sept. 12, 2020 at 1 p.m. on the family farm, 903 Birch Creek Loop, Corvallis, MT.

See full Obituary at dalyleachchapel.com