Ruth Almira Stipe Krantz
St. Ignatius – Ruth Almira Stipe Krantz, 89, born to Sydney & Almira
Stipe in Tioga, ND on March 29, 1932. She passed on May 11, 2021 as the sun was rising at Sacred Heart Hospital in in Spokane after having fell at her home.
Ruth was the seventh of twelve children. She is survived by her sister Mary Ann Dougherty. She was proceeded in death by her husband Harley Krantz on Aug. 16, 19809 and her siblings Phyllis, Myrtle, George, Bea & Bonnie (the twins), Alfred, Della, John, and Cynthia
Ruth and her family moved from Tioga, ND to Montana in 1944 and settled in Plains. She moved to St Ignatius in 1948 where she met Verna Krantz.
She started babysitting for Verna & Soup. It was here that she met Soup's twin brother, Harley and they married on Sept. 20, 1952.
Ruth was employed at Dubay's Grocery from 1952 to 1962 and then at Gambles until 1972. She then retired to take care of Harley until his death in 1980. In 1983 Ruth met with two other ladies and started the food pantry in St. Ignatius. She was the vice president, secretary and treasurer over a ten year period. In July of 1983 she became site manager of the SENIOR Center in St. Ignatius. She was president from
1994 – 1996. Ruth also worked with Lake County Council on Aging where she was vice president for a while. Ruth was named Senior of the year in
2003 for Lake County and was a member of the Foothills Club for over 20 years.
Ruth was adventurous, she loved to travel with her special friends. She went on cruises with Syble Ginzeberg, Deep Sea fishing and the Calgary Stampede with Gordon Crofoot. She traveled with Dottie Palmer Stipe to see her brother John in Helena, her sister Cynthia in Billings and Mary Ann in Wisconsin.
Ruth's beautiful black curly hair and red lipstick accented her loving and constant smile made her welcome everywhere. Ruth always greeted everyone with her friendly smile and kind word that inspire one and all.
On Saturday, May 22nd a viewing will be at the Mission Valley United Methodist Church (70715 US 93 Charlo) from noon to 1:00 pm with funeral services following at 1:30 pm. Burial will follow in the Krantz Cemetery beside her husband Harley.