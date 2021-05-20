Ruth Almira Stipe Krantz

St. Ignatius – Ruth Almira Stipe Krantz, 89, born to Sydney & Almira

Stipe in Tioga, ND on March 29, 1932. She passed on May 11, 2021 as the sun was rising at Sacred Heart Hospital in in Spokane after having fell at her home.

Ruth was the seventh of twelve children. She is survived by her sister Mary Ann Dougherty. She was proceeded in death by her husband Harley Krantz on Aug. 16, 19809 and her siblings Phyllis, Myrtle, George, Bea & Bonnie (the twins), Alfred, Della, John, and Cynthia

Ruth and her family moved from Tioga, ND to Montana in 1944 and settled in Plains. She moved to St Ignatius in 1948 where she met Verna Krantz.

She started babysitting for Verna & Soup. It was here that she met Soup's twin brother, Harley and they married on Sept. 20, 1952.

Ruth was employed at Dubay's Grocery from 1952 to 1962 and then at Gambles until 1972. She then retired to take care of Harley until his death in 1980. In 1983 Ruth met with two other ladies and started the food pantry in St. Ignatius. She was the vice president, secretary and treasurer over a ten year period. In July of 1983 she became site manager of the SENIOR Center in St. Ignatius. She was president from