MISSOULA — Ruth Arlene Thora (Berge) Lentz died peacefully of natural causes on July 23, 2020 at Beehive Homes.

Ruth was born in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada on June 11, 1929. As a toddler, she was adopted by the Reverend Johan Berge and his wife, Elvina. Reverend Berge was a Lutheran pastor in Outlook, Saskatchewan, at the time they brought little Ruth home to join their family. Ruth was extremely proud of her Canadian heritage. She remembered ice skating and fishing with her father in far northern Alberta as favorite activities. She liked to help her mother cook, but was not allowed to do much to avoid wasting valuable ingredients during the depression. Her parents doted on her, although as an only child she once tried to escape to find friends and was subsequently tied to the clothesline pole.

At the age of 12, the family moved to Baker where Ruth stayed until completion of high school. She loved to play the piano and participated in many school music activities. She told of being terribly embarrassed when selected as homecoming queen but not allowed to attend the prom as her parents thought it would be too sinful. She also participated in an afterschool band that played for many area social events. Ruth hated to be teased but married into a family of practical jokers. She met her husband Don and quickly became very close friends with his entire large family.