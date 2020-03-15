Ruth Baxter

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In addition to work, Mom volunteered! The short list includes Cub Scouts, PTA, Sunday School, Red Cross, and the Country Store. Mom and Dad helped build Cane Ridge West church camp in Lincoln, and the Polson Community Church. At age of 80, she began classes at Polson High School to learn how to run a computer, and manage newsletters for church and the VFW Women’s Auxiliary. She always felt responsible to live the life Jesus wanted her to live, and be an example of His love.

Lyle & Ruth finally built their retirement home for themselves, and to enjoy time with guests. Mom always liked the fact she had seating for at least ten people. Mom loved gardening, and cultivated dozens of flowers in her yard, and was a member of the South Shore Garden Club. She enjoyed looking out the window from her favorite chair at her beloved Mission Mountains, watching little brown birds flit here and there, school buses go, including her favorite driver Tami, and the seasons change. She always loved visitors coming by. Even at 98, we could come to her for advice and counsel, and if you asked her how she was doing, her standard answer was “Remarkably well!”