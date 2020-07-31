Ruth D Tomlinson

When the war ended, Don built a trailer and a large wooden box at her parents' place, in which they put all of their possessions. They then drove to Missoula to start their life together. Ruth revisited St. Anthony's with Don, and they had their marriage blessed. During the next nine years, their three children were born. Don and Ruth worked to establish a construction, a real estate and insurance business, and a development company. All projects were endeavors of them working together as a team. Don would inform their children — in case they hadn't realized it — "Your mother has an iron will."

As their children entered school, Ruth supported everything in which they were involved. When the numbers of students exceeded the ability of the teachers to teach, she and other mothers met to correct papers, and when a Cub Scout leader was needed she joined another mother to work with the boys. The other mother would become one of her dearest friends, whom she would hold close for the rest of her life. When the school needed a bus, Ruth and other mothers formed a "Bus Club" to raise money; when she and other women in town were planting flowers for their family homes, they formed a "Flower Club." For all of the following years — long after their purposes had been fulfilled — the women of the groups kept meeting. "Well, we just kept going," Ruth would say.