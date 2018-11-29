MISSOULA — Ruth E. LeDeau entered eternal life to be with her Heavenly Father on November 22, 2018. She was born on February 9, 1920, in Hay Springs, Nebraska. After moving to Missoula in 1961, she worked at Missoula White Pine Sash Company until her retirement. Ruth was a devoted member of The Salvation Army for 85 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband Damien “Red” LeDeau. She is survived by her son Jerry and daughter-in-law Evelyn Harnden; stepsons Gary, Bob and Ken LeDeau; granddaughters Ashley and Erika Harnden; and great-granddaughters Cadaence and Cayleah.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 15, 2018, at The Salvation Army, 355 S. Russell St., Missoula, Montana. In lieu of floral tributes, memorial contributions may be made to The Salvation Army of Missoula.