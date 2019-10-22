ALBERTON — Ruth Ellen Sypian, 69, of Alberton passed away at her home on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, from complications of a congenital heart condition.
She was born June 8, 1950 in Cameron, Missouri to Frances and Daniel Sypian. After spending her early years in Missouri, Ruth moved with her family to San Dimas, California where she graduated from high school and then began her lifelong dedication to wildcraft herbing and organic gardening.
When she moved to the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania in the early 80’s, Ruth opened a shop selling vintage clothing and her homemade herbal skin products, both under the name Fluir. Always the gypsy, Ruth then outfitted a ‘73 Dodge panel truck as a traveling home and started attending pre-1800 rendezvous and reenactments including the Western, Eastern and Primitive as well as the 100th year celebration of Lewis and Clark’s journey.Known as “Roots” she was the revered medicine woman of the camps. When her health began limiting her traveling she settled in Alberton, where she created a large productive garden growing herbs and preserving vegetables, fruits and berries, and continued making her Fluir skin products. She was active with the farmers market and food bank, but the library was her main love.
Ruth is survived by her beloved multi-toed cat Mademoiselle LaFeet; sister Linda Jaklich of Redondo Beach, California; her aunt and uncle Wanda and James Corn of Missoula; numerous cousins, nephews, nieces and a multitude of friends. ”Roots” was a positive inspiration and a loving role model to children of all ages across the country. Before setting out on her latest adventure, Ruth requested in lieu of flowers, that donations be made in her name to the Mineral County Friends of the Library, P.O. Box 376, Alberton, MT, 59820.
Services will be private. A memorial celebration will be scheduled for next summer.
Fare-thee-well, sweet gypsy, Fare-thee-well.
Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com