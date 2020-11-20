Ruth Helmo Markovich

In September of 2000, Roach & Smith purchased the Miller Brewing Company brands as well as Gallo wines from Mile High Beverage. Then in April of 2004, they purchased Earls Distributing in Missoula, and in 2005, changed the name to Summit Beverage. In 2008, they made their last purchase when they bought the Coors Brewing Company brands from Thompson Distributing in Butte. Ruth was immensely proud of the successful business that small candy and tobacco distributorship grew into.

Ruth was always a very caring, compassionate and generous person as demonstrated by the countless organizations and charities that she regularly donated to. She was always available when you needed to talk and was the voice of encouragement in our family, someone you could always look to for the words, “you can do it.” Ruth never forgot a birthday or anniversary and was always one of the last ones to call it quits at family gatherings. She took great pride in her appearance and was always "dressed to the nines" with her hair done and makeup on. She was simply the most kind, wise, loving, understanding and fun mom and grandmother we could have asked for. We lost our Matriarch, but we will always cherish the memories and unconditional love she gave us.