CLEVELAND, Ohio — Ruth Leahy (nee Keppler), 91, of Brooklyn; beloved wife of the late Joseph Francis; loving mother of Thomas Leahy (Mary), Ellen Leahy Howell (Larry), and Mark Leahy (Teresa Fischer); dearest grandmother of Ellen Leahy Fortin (Russ), Thomas J. Leahy (Molly), Jimmy Leahy, Emily Howell and Sam Howell and great-grandmother of Evelyn Leahy; sister of Jimmy Keppler and Eleanor Dougher and the late Louis and Thomas Keppler. ‘Sis’ was a dear sister-in-law, aunt, and cousin to many. Born to Eleanor (nee Halligan) and Louis Keppler on Aug. 11, 1927, Ruth lived a full life devoted to family, friends, and service to others including her notable contribution as a Trustee on the Board of Parma Community General Hospital. She had an eye for beauty and loved to laugh.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Shurmer Place Memory Assisted Living, 18545 Shurmer Rd., Strongsville, OH 44136.
Interment at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, Rittman, Ohio.