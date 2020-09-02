× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MISSOULA — Ruth “Ruthie” Dreyer Nuckolls, age 82, of Missoula, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family. Ruthie was born on Nov. 3, 1937, in Laramie, Wyoming, to George and Delia Dreyer. She graduated from Laramie High School in 1955 and soon after that, the family moved to Greenough and settled on the Cottonwood Ranch.

Growing up on a ranch, Ruth learned many traits. She was an avid 4-H'er and learned about sewing and cooking from her mother and about livestock from her father. One year, her steer won Grand Champion at the fair. After the ranch life Ruth became a jack of all trades. She worked as a caregiver in Dillon, Warm Springs and Gallery, Montana.

She then decided to move to Seeley Lake where again, she become a jack of all trades. Ruth loved to cook and entertain, and because of her love for cooking, it earned her packing into the Bob Marshall Wilderness on horseback and cooking for many hunters during the hunting season. Ruth also cooked for the Forest Service during fire season and lived at the fire camps.