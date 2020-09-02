MISSOULA — Ruth “Ruthie” Dreyer Nuckolls, age 82, of Missoula, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family. Ruthie was born on Nov. 3, 1937, in Laramie, Wyoming, to George and Delia Dreyer. She graduated from Laramie High School in 1955 and soon after that, the family moved to Greenough and settled on the Cottonwood Ranch.
Growing up on a ranch, Ruth learned many traits. She was an avid 4-H'er and learned about sewing and cooking from her mother and about livestock from her father. One year, her steer won Grand Champion at the fair. After the ranch life Ruth became a jack of all trades. She worked as a caregiver in Dillon, Warm Springs and Gallery, Montana.
She then decided to move to Seeley Lake where again, she become a jack of all trades. Ruth loved to cook and entertain, and because of her love for cooking, it earned her packing into the Bob Marshall Wilderness on horseback and cooking for many hunters during the hunting season. Ruth also cooked for the Forest Service during fire season and lived at the fire camps.
Down the road she would purchase the Kozy Korner Bar and Restaurant and remodel most of the building. She sold it later on. Ruth was also a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, and one of her favorite loves in life was spending time down south in the winter playing golf, and entertaining and feeding the Road Runners frozen hamburger for breakfast every morning.
She enjoyed her snowbird ladies and they will miss her like crazy. You never met anyone that didn’t love Ruthie.
Ruth is survived by her loving and caring husband, Jerry, who has taken such good care of her for years through thick and thin; a son, Jim (Lisa) of Nebraska; three daughters, Jenae (Jeff) of Nebraska and Kathy (Brian) of Arizona, and Joy of Missoula; two brothers, Jim of Texas, and Denny of City Lake; a sister, Georgia of Helmville; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life and family gathering will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Garden City Funeral Home of Missoula.
The family would like to give thanks to April, Dr. Shaffer, Dr. Fowlkes, Dr. Proper, Betsy, and all the wonderful caregivers she had.
