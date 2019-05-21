SUPERIOR — Ruthie Warnken, age 83, of Superior passed away peacefully Monday, May 13, 2019, at home surrounded by her loving family.
Ruthie was born July 6, 1935, in Havre to Sam and Florence Heimbigner. Later the family moved to Superior, where she attended Superior High School, graduating in 1954.
Ruthie married John L. Keck in 1954 and was widowed in 1957. On July 21, 1962 she married Clifford R. Warnken and they settled in Superior.
Ruthie was a huge part of the Superior community. She was an active member of Women in Timber and involved in all the planning, coordinating and execution of the Superior All Class Reunions. For years she was an active Superior Bobcats Booster and could be heard cheering at all sporting events. For nearly 20 years she would host the Cut Bank wrestling team for the Bob Kinney Invitational Tournament. There are wrestlers far and wide that will forever hear the echo of her voice cheering for them.
Ruthie enjoyed knitting, reading, high school football, all ages of wrestling but most of all spending time with her family.
Ruthie is preceded in death by her parents Sam and Florence Heimbigner; brothers, Charlie and Johnny Dunbar; sisters, Laura McGillivray and Luella Schwenke; and daughter, Carlila Jasper.
Ruthie is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Clifford Warnken; daughter, Elaine (Surjit) Sedeora; sons, Jack (Carla) Keck and Mark (Denise) Warnken; sister, Stella Beck; brother, Delbert Heimbigner; 11 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; 14 great-great-grandchildren; brothers-in-laws, sisters-in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Not to be forgotten, her loving dog Jake.
A Celebration of Life will be held on July 6, 2019, at 2 p.m., at 3790 Diamond Match Road, Superior.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been set up in Ruthie’s name at Superior High School, if you would like to send a donation please make checks payable to Superior High School noted for Ruthie. Please send them to: Superior High School, Attn: Evelyn Schultz, PO Box 400, Superior, MT 59872.