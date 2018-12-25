MISSOULA — Sally Ann Woodruff, Missoula, passed away the 19th of Dec., 2018, at the age of 68.
Loving mother, grandmother, sister, friend, and colleague, Sally gave many years of service as an administrator for Hellgate School District #4. She was a strong advocate for children.
She held a Doctor of Education (Ed.D.) from the University of Montana and was passionate about counseling and school psychology.
Sally loved Missoula and Montana. Few things made her happier than traveling to visit her children and grandchildren. An adventurous spirit, she spent many hours on the river and in the outdoors, especially with her dogs and close friends.
Sally was a mentor to many in her personal life and profession. She was someone who listened and believed in making a difference. We all will miss her.
Memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Western Montana.
A memorial ceremony will be held on the 12th of January at 10 a.m. at Garden City Funeral Home.